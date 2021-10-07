FINRA Fines Merrill Lynch Over Alleged Short Sale Issues

By Al Barbarino (October 7, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has levied an $850,000 fine against Merrill Lynch for alleged breaches of so-called Regulation SHO, a 2005 U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rule that aims to prevent illegal short-selling practices. Between September 2013 and July 2016, Merrill violated the regulation by improperly aggregating certain "pre-fail" credits that broker-dealers can claim to purchase or borrow securities, and then use them to settle trade failures resulting from short sales, according to Wednesday's order. Merrill botched the calculations on at least 6,000 occasions when calculating the pre-fail credits for five of its broker-dealer customers, FINRA said. Between January 2005...

