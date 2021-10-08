Pro Say: When DOJ Spyhunting Goes Too Far

Law360 (October 8, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A Trump-era Department of Justice program aimed at rooting out Chinese economic espionage has come under fire, with critics arguing that the initiative has stirred up a toxic mix of racial profiling and prosecutorial overreach. This Week Ep. 219: When DOJ Spyhunting Goes Too Far Your browser does not support the audio element. On this week's episode of the Pro Say podcast, Law360 senior reporter Jack Queen joins us to talk about the so-called China Initiative and its encroachment into the academic and scientific communities. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS