Podcaster Can't Cite 'Truth' To Fight Bitcoin Libel Case

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 8, 2021, 7:34 PM BST) -- A London judge ruled Friday that a podcaster being sued for libel by the self-proclaimed inventor of Bitcoin couldn't allege the computer scientist can't back up claims of being the cryptocurrency's creator, saying he had already abandoned "truth" as a defense. On Friday, High Court Judge Julian Knowles noted that podcaster Peter McCormack previously told the court that due to the cost of fighting the litigation, he would have to limit his defense to assertions that his public remarks did not cause Craig Wright to suffer serious harm, distress or embarrassment. The suit is over 14 Tweets and one YouTube video...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS