Teva Gets Bayer's Cancer Drug Patent Invalidated In UK

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 8, 2021, 6:23 PM BST) -- A London judge on Friday invalidated a Bayer patent for a liver and kidney cancer drug, clearing the way for generic-drug maker Teva to release its own version of the product. The High Court in London has cleared the way for Israeli generic drugmaker Teva to release its own version of Bayer's liver and kidney cancer drug. (Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) High Court Judge James Mellor concluded that Bayer's claimed medical advance would have been obvious in light of preexisting research based on a 2001 article in the medical journal Endocrine-Related Cancer, authored by J.F. Lyons. The...

