Appeals Court Lowers Bar For Challenging Expert Reports

By Silvia Martelli (October 8, 2021, 6:01 PM BST) -- An English appeals court has sided with TUI in its bid to avoid compensating a customer for food poisoning, concluding that the travel agency did not have to cross-examine the man's expert at trial to challenge his conclusions. In a split opinion, a three-judge Court of Appeal panel ruled on Thursday that a gastroenterologist's expert testimony was not enough to prove that Peter Griffiths had fallen sick because of the meals he had had at a hotel in Turkey in 2014 on an all-inclusive package holiday provided by TUI. Judge Sarah Asplin wrote in the lead opinion that the report did...

