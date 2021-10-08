New Trial Sought In CR Bard Hernia Mesh Bellwether

By Mike Curley (October 8, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A man who alleges he was injured by faulty hernia mesh made by C.R. Bard inc. and its subsidiary Davol Inc. is asking for a new trial, saying the company flagrantly disregarded several court orders about the evidence it could introduce, which unfairly prejudiced the jury against him. Steven Johns on Thursday asked U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. for a redo of the trial he lost in September, saying Bard had introduced arguments and evidence about the formation of scar tissue, the number of complaints about the mesh and opinion testimony that the court had instructed it not to....

