Zurich Can't Shake Life Time Fitness' Virus Coverage Suit

By Shawn Rice (October 8, 2021, 2:43 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota judge on Thursday denied Zurich's bid to toss Life Time Fitness's coverage suit under a builder's risk insurance policy for construction project delays during the coronavirus pandemic, saying it was enough to link the work stoppage to contamination by the virus and government-imposed closures. Hennepin County District Judge Kristin A. Siegesmund said she wasn't deciding whether a government shutdown order because a property is found dangerous — as urged by Life Time — is enough to trigger coverage even if there wasn't contamination at the 19 construction projects for the chain of health clubs. Rather, Judge Siegesmund ruled there...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS