Behavioral Health Biz BetterUp Valued At $4.7B In Series E

By McCord Pagan (October 8, 2021, 11:08 AM EDT) -- Behavioral health and professional coaching company BetterUp said Friday it's now valued at $4.7 billion, nearly tripling its valuation in just eight months, as part of its Series E funding round that included Wellington Management, an affiliate of venture firm ICONIQ Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners. San Francisco-based BetterUp said in a statement that proceeds from the $300 million fundraising would be used to continue investing in product innovation and to expand its work with large enterprises, as well as to continue growing internationally. "This funding will continue to accelerate our mission to bring the most comprehensive and powerful suite of...

