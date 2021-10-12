Corporate Boards' Role In Workplace Vaccine Mandates

By Jen Rubin (October 12, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Mandatory workplace COVID-19 vaccination is becoming an accepted and necessary measure to protect employee health and safety. Given the importance of the employee stakeholder to the corporate mission, and the board's obligation to manage corporate risks associated with employee health and welfare, corporate boards may have a role in workplace vaccination mandates. Background Mandatory workplace vaccination is not only widely viewed as a key to ending the coronavirus pandemic, it is also a meaningful tool to manage employee health and safety risks. While the initial acceptance of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination was somewhat muted, in light of recent data supporting the safety...

