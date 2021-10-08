EPA Begins Process To Restrict Use Of HFCs

By Clark Mindock (October 8, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration announced Friday it will begin the process of restricting 11 hydrofluorocarbons, the latest step in moving forward with an ambitious rule to drastically reduce the use of harmful chemicals over 15 years. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it was granting 10 petitions for review of the substances and partially granting one more. The agency will now have two years to propose and finalize rules to address the petitions, and begin restricting the use of the chemicals in things like air conditioning, aerosols and foams. The decision was described as an important next step for the agency as...

