PNC Bank Says It's Not Liable For Ineligible PPP Loan

By Matthew Santoni (October 8, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- PNC Bank told a Pennsylvania federal court that it wasn't liable for refusing to forgive all of a Pittsburgh-area business's Paycheck Protection Program loan, noting that the program rules explicitly barred the bank from forgiving payments to the company owners. The bank said Coraopolis, Pa.-based Swan Industries Inc. had included "owner distributions" when it applied for and got the loan. The Small Business Administration had explicitly barred loan money from being spent that way and the company is now on the hook to pay back that portion of the loan — and could not sue PNC for breach of contract or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS