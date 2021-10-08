Fitch Ratings Says Phishing To Increase Cyber Claim Volume

By Angela Childers (October 8, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- More frequent cyberattacks and ransomware events are putting pressure on the cyberinsurance market, and although claims and costs will likely continue to rise, increasing premiums may help the line "stabilize" by 2022, a Fitch Ratings report revealed Friday. Increased losses tied to network intrusions, phishing incidents and denials of service will likely boost claims volume and cost, according to Fitch Ratings. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) Since 2019, the U.S. has seen a 400% increase in ransomware events, the report said, citing data from CrowdStrike Holdings. While the cyberinsurance line historically "has been profitable" for insurers, the number of cyber claims and the cost per...

