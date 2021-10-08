Meet The Attys Bringing COVID Suit Under Conn. Workers Law

By Emily Lever (October 8, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Three workers laid off by a Connecticut McDonald's franchise after decades of employment are bringing what may be the first suit to make use of a state workers' rights law requiring that those let go due to COVID-19 be hired back in order of seniority. Under P.A. 21-189, which was signed into law in July, employers that have cut jobs due to the pandemic must offer senior employees their jobs back once they start hiring. Mario Franco, Pilar Mestanza and Rosa Franco, the three most senior employees at a McDonald's location on the Connecticut Turnpike, were laid off in October 2020 and...

