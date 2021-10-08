Ex-Caesar Rivise Atty Sued Over Jewelry Trademark Work

By Matt Fair (October 8, 2021, 2:44 PM EDT) -- A former Caesar Rivise PC attorney has been slapped with a lawsuit alleging he left a jewelry wholesaler open to an infringement lawsuit after allowing the company to use a trademark that was substantially similar to one he'd already registered on behalf of another client. The complaint accused Michael Berkowitz, a former partner at Caesar Rivise who has since joined Volpe & Koenig LLP, of failing to shield iStar Jewelry LLC from potential legal liability when he worked to allow iStar to adopt the trademark "STERLING 'N' ICE" after having previously registered the trademark "GOLD 'N' ICE" on behalf of iStar...

