Texas Court Doubts Gov.'s Broad Authority In Masking Debate

By Katie Buehler (October 8, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A Dallas appellate court panel on Friday criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's bid to overturn a lower court's order allowing Dallas County officials to issue a mask mandate despite a statewide ban on such regulations, with one justice commenting that the governor was attempting to have his cake and eat it too. The three-justice panel of the Fifth Court of Appeals pelted the governor's attorney with questions during virtual oral arguments, focusing on their concern over how broadly Abbott is asking the court to interpret the Texas Disaster Act. Since his mask mandate ban was first challenged in August by Dallas...

