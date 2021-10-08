Sharp Settles Patent Fight Before It Hits Chinese Court

By Andrew Karpan (October 8, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Sharp Corp. agreed on Friday to settle its intellectual property fight with a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer in a deal that comes months after China's top court affirmed that courts in the country had jurisdiction to set global licensing rates for 3G and 4G standard essential patents in the case. The Japan-based Sharp announced that it inked a global cross patent licensing deal with Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corporation Ltd., a brand owned by the Dongguan-based BBK Electronics Corp., which identifies as one of the largest manufacturers of consumer electronics in China. "While we license standard essential patents for communication technologies...

