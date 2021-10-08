Senate Dems Blast 'Cruel' Treatment Of Haitian Migrants

By Hannah Albarazi (October 8, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- More than a dozen U.S. Senate Democrats slammed the Biden administration's "cruel'' treatment and "summary deportations" of Haitian migrants Thursday, joining a groundswell of voices urging Cabinet members to prioritize Haitian migrants' safety and the long-term stability of the crisis-wracked island nation. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., were among those who joined Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, D-N.J., in a letter Thursday to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemning the rapid removal of Haitian migrants from the U.S. The senators called for "the immediate appointment of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS