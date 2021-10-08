GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (October 8, 2021, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Law firms, pushing to fill three times as many vacancies as a year ago, are trying to lure in-house counsel with more pay and perks, and a Federal Reserve official suggested that big banks may receive more regulatory guidance on dealing with climate risk. These are some stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. Law Firms Try to Lure Back In-House Counsel The legal sector added 4,300 jobs for the second consecutive month in September, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Friday, as law firms recruit in-house counsel as they...

