Blue Apron Shareholder Sues For Details On $78M Offering

By Nathan Hale (October 8, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A Blue Apron shareholder filed a proposed class action Friday in Delaware Chancery Court, claiming the meal delivery company's board of directors breached its fiduciary duty by failing to provide material information regarding $78 million in "conflict-laden" upcoming stock transactions. In his complaint, Matthew Sciabacucchi said the board has forced him and other shareholders to fend for themselves when deciding whether to invest more to maintain their respective stakes in the company or to stay on the sidelines and let their share be diluted by private placements for co-founder Matthew Salzberg and his close friend and early investor Joseph Sanberg and...

