Up Next At High Court: Did Boston Bomber Get Fair Trial?

By Jimmy Hoover (October 8, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- It's a sign of how action-packed this U.S. Supreme Court term is that this week's appeal to reinstate the Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence and an abortion-related federalism case out of Kentucky are not stealing more headlines, but both cases involve intricate legal issues that could have widespread implications for high-profile jury trials and judicial powers. Here, Law360 previews next week of oral arguments on First Street. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in four cases on the shortened holiday week of Oct. 11 to round out its first session of the term. Here are the two cases to watch:...

