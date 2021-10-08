Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

GOP Sen. Says Waiving COVID Copyrights Also 'Devastating'

By Andrew Karpan (October 8, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The highest ranking Republican in the U.S. Senate's intellectual property subcommittee blasted an effort to include copyright laws in a temporary, international COVID-19-related IP waiver and warned of "devastating consequences on American creators [and] businesses."

In a letter dated Thursday and addressed to the office of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., responded to another letter addressed to Tai's office a week earlier from a collection of groups that want Tai to commit to supporting waiving copyright protections on pandemic-related medical technology amid ongoing negotiations at the World Trade Organization.

Tillis, who chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee's intellectual...

