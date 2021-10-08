FTC's Chopra Knocks Agency's Merger Remedies Study

By Matthew Perlman (October 8, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- In one of his last actions, outgoing Federal Trade Commission member Rohit Chopra urged his fellow commissioners to consider rescinding a 2017 report that validated settlement deals the agency entered to address competition concerns about mergers. Chopra, a Democrat who was confirmed by the Senate in late September to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, said in a statement Friday a review of pharmaceutical transactions suggests the study, which examined merger settlements inked by the agency between 2006 and 2012, cannot be trusted. The statement said Chopra's office has reviewed the information the study used to assess settlements in the generic pharmaceutical...

