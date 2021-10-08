Calif. Oil Spill Must Prompt New Drilling Review, Group Says

By Keith Goldberg (October 8, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The Center for Biological Diversity on Friday vowed to sue the Biden administration if it doesn't examine the effects of California offshore oil spills on endangered species and immediately stop issuing new drilling permits, following an underwater pipeline leak that befouled the Southern California coast. In a notice of intent to sue sent to officials at the U.S. Departments of the Interior and Commerce, the environmental group said the agencies must restart and complete a review of the effects of offshore drilling and spills on threatened or endangered species and their habitats as required by Section 7 of the Endangered Species...

