Eversheds, Gowling Auto Pensions Negligence Suit Stayed

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 11, 2021, 4:15 PM BST) -- An automotive company has agreed with Eversheds Sutherland, Gowling WLG and consulting firm Mercer to enter into settlement talks in a £1.7 million ($2.3 million) damages suit over allegedly negligent pensions advice. Pullmaflex UK Ltd. and the three companies it is suing — including the two law firms and consultancy — have agreed to pause the lawsuit while they negotiate a potential settlement, according to a court order handed down by Deputy Master Katherine McQuail on Thursday. Pullmaflex has accused Eversheds, Gowling and Mercer at the High Court in London of negligently failing to advise the trustees of the company's pension scheme that a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS