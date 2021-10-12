Building Contractor Sues Its Insurer Over Flood Repairs

By Silvia Martelli (October 12, 2021, 4:53 PM BST) -- A building contractor has sued its insurer, seeking to force it to cover the damage caused by a pipe that burst during construction works it carried out on a block of flats in a London suburb. Insurer Axis Managing Agency Ltd. refused to cover the costs of the repairs PVAD Ltd. made after a building it was renovating was suddenly flooded because of a pipe burst, the contractor told the High Court in an Oct. 5 claim, which has just been made public. This breached the insurance plan they had agreed on, the contractor said. PVAD started refurbishing an existing building...

