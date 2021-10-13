Fed. Circ. Ruling Instructive On Defeating Patent Obviousness

By Ryan Fitzpatrick, Cory Smith and George Chen (October 13, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A recent U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit decision confirms important details regarding the teaching-away and commercial-success doctrines, which provide strong arguments to overcome not only an obviousness rejection during patent prosecution, but also an obviousness invalidity argument during a post-grant procedure or litigation. For example, a prior art reference's stated preference to use a particular technique can be the basis for establishing that the reference teaches away from the claimed invention due to the invention's desire to avoid a result caused by the particular technique. Also, evidence of the commercial success of a product having a patented feature...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS