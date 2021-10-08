Biden Proclaims Oct. 11 Indigenous Peoples' Day

By Diamond Naga Siu (October 8, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Friday issued a proclamation declaring Oct. 11 as Indigenous Peoples' Day, making him the first president to commemorate the day, which coincides with Columbus Day. President Joe Biden on Friday issued a proclamation declaring Oct. 11 Indigenous Peoples' Day. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Biden said in the proclamation that the country celebrates the "invaluable contributions and resilience" of Indigenous people and reiterated his commitment to honoring trust and treaty obligations to tribal nations. "Today, we acknowledge the significant sacrifices made by native peoples to this country — and recognize their many ongoing contributions to our nation," Biden said...

