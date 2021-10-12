Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chubb Unit Must Cover $10M Of Drugmaker's DOJ Settlement

By Eli Flesch (October 12, 2021, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A Chubb unit must pay drugmaker Astellas $10 million toward a $100 million settlement the pharmaceutical company reached with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve an investigation into possible Medicare fraud, an Illinois federal judge said.

Astellas' payments to the U.S. government under a settlement fell within the meaning of a loss under its policy with Federal Insurance Co., a federal judge said. (Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images)

U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama on Friday said Federal Insurance Co. was responsible for paying out the $10 million policy limit because Astellas Pharma US' payments to the government under the settlement fell...

