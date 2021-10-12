Chubb Unit Must Cover $10M Of Drugmaker's DOJ Settlement

By Eli Flesch (October 12, 2021, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A Chubb unit must pay drugmaker Astellas $10 million toward a $100 million settlement the pharmaceutical company reached with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve an investigation into possible Medicare fraud, an Illinois federal judge said. Astellas' payments to the U.S. government under a settlement fell within the meaning of a loss under its policy with Federal Insurance Co., a federal judge said. (Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images) U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama on Friday said Federal Insurance Co. was responsible for paying out the $10 million policy limit because Astellas Pharma US' payments to the government under the settlement fell...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS