Bad Copyright Friend: When Can't Art Imitate Life?

By Kelcee Griffis (October 8, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The New York Times Magazine's "Bad Art Friend" saga captured the imagination of the internet this week, detailing a juicy dispute in which a writer-turned-kidney donor accused a fellow author of cribbing details from her charitable journey for a fictionalized short story. While the tawdry personal tidbits — Snarky group chats! A lifted Facebook post! — appealed to general audiences and legal professionals alike, copyright attorneys say the story also presents some valuable lessons for intellectual property attorneys and creators. The saga, which begins when writer Dawn Dorland posts a heartfelt but possibly attention-seeking letter on Facebook to the stranger who would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS