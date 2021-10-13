Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

180 Indian Tribes Ask Justices to Uphold ICWA

By James Arkin (October 13, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A group of 180 Indian tribes and 35 tribal organizations are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to hear petitions on the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act after the Fifth Circuit upheld parts and overturned other portions of a lower court decision ruling the law unconstitutional.

The amicus brief from the tribes and tribal organizations is one of several filed last week urging the Supreme Court to uphold the law as constitutional. A Texas federal judge in 2018 ruled that lCWA was unconstitutionally race-based and handed tribes too much power over states to decide how to implement it in adoption...

