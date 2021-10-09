5th Circ. Allows Enforcement Of Texas' 6-Week Abortion Law

By Katie Buehler (October 9, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has temporarily paused a Texas federal judge's order preventing the enforcement of a Texas law that prohibits abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy and allows individuals to sue providers and people who help women obtain abortions past that point. In a Friday night order, a three-judge panel of the federal appellate court granted Texas' motion for a temporary administrative stay of U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman's preliminary injunction enjoining the state of Texas, its officers and private individuals from enforcing S.B. 8, or the Texas Heartbeat Act. The panel held off on ruling on the...

