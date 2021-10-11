GFG Alliance Reaches Debt Deal With Credit Suisse

By Najiyya Budaly (October 11, 2021, 5:10 PM BST) -- GFG Alliance has said it has agreed to a debt restructuring deal with Credit Suisse after the business group's main lender, Greensill Capital, collapsed in March. GFG, which is owned by the steel mogul Sanjeev Gupta, said on Sunday that it has reached a debt deal with Credit Suisse Asset Management for its Australian steel and coal mining business. "Our Australian integrated operations are now profitable," Gupta said. "The deal we have agreed ... secures a recovery plan for Credit Suisse Asset Management and Greensill Bank following the collapse of Greensill Capital." The group said that the deal secures a recovery...

