ED&F Man Kicks Off $284M Trial Over Metals Fraud

By Joanne Faulkner (October 11, 2021, 6:08 PM BST) -- ED&F Man accused a Singapore brokerage house on Monday of knowing that copies of its warehouse receipts were being used fraudulently to obtain finance and buyers as a trial kicked off over its $284 million metal scams lawsuit. ED&F Man has claimed in the High Court that two Hong Kong-based companies and businesses used fake warehouse receipts to get it to buy nickel as part of a conspiracy. (iStock) ED&F Man Capital Markets Ltd., or MCM, is suing at the High Court two Hong Kong-based companies, Come Harvest Ltd. and Mega World International Trading Ltd., and businesses founded by an individual...

