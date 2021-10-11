Administrator Seeks To Duck Criminal Liability For Job Cuts

By Richard Crump (October 11, 2021, 6:26 PM BST) -- An insolvency administrator said at a court hearing in London on Monday that he should not face criminal proceedings for failing to notify the British government about the redundancy of 84 employees at a warehouse in Scotland. Robert Stephen Palmer argued at the High Court that a judge at a Derbyshire magistrates' court erred in law by concluding that an administrator could be a "manager … or other similar officer of the company" under the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992. David Reade QC, representing Palmer, told the court that his client was an officer of the company as...

