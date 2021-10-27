Willkie Team Sweeps NY Bar Awards For Pro Bono Work

By Sarah Martinson (October 27, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP team was honored by the New York Bar Association's justice center at an award ceremony Tuesday for their work fighting to prevent New Yorkers from losing their possessions in self-storage units due to financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Willkie team was among 11 award recipients and included senior counsel Richard Mancino, associate Romane Paul, law clerk Brenton Clarke, and summer associates Garry Canepa and Rachel Winters, according to the City Bar Justice Center. City Bar Fund board chair and Labaton Sucharow LLP partner Carol Villegas said at the award ceremony that the Willkie team accomplished...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS