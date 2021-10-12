Solicitor Caught In Sham Marriage TV Sting Loses Appeal

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 12, 2021, 4:35 PM BST) -- A judge has upheld a decision by the Solicitors Regulation Authority to drop a London lawyer from the rolls after he was caught on camera advising how to enter into a sham marriage for immigration purposes and ignored red flags for a "dubious" property transaction. Judge Stephen Morris rejected the High Court appeal on Monday from Zulfiqar Ali, who was found guilty of professional misconduct by a disciplinary tribunal last year. The charges stemmed from two matters. One was Ali's representation of a property developer in transactions involving the sale of flats under construction for which the client did not have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS