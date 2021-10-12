3 Firms Pilot TradeZero's $556M Go-Public SPAC Deal

By Charlie Innis (October 12, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Retail trading platform TradeZero, advised by Vinson & Elkins, said Tuesday it plans to go public with a $556 million valuation after combining with Dune Acquisition Corp, a blank-check company guided by Winston & Strawn and White & Case. The deal calls for TradeZero Holding Corp., the trading platform's parent company, to be combined with Dune and begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange as TradeZero Global Inc., under the ticker symbol "TRAD." The combined company is expected to have an enterprise value of about $556 million and an equity value of $716 million, assuming no shareholders redeem their stock....

