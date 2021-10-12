UK Gov't Appeals Insurers' Win Over Asbestos Benefits

By Joanne Faulkner (October 12, 2021, 8:30 PM BST) -- The government urged an appeals court Tuesday to toss a ruling allowing insurers to cap the money they must reimburse HM Treasury for benefits paid to asbestos victims, arguing that it was not the court's place to reform the regime. Edward Brown, counsel for the Department for Work and Pensions and the secretary of state, told the Court of Appeal that the High Court overstepped when it found that the British government would not have intended for law drafted in the '90s to interfere with other legal principles. The Department for Work and Pensions is challenging a November finding that the British government violated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS