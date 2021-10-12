Celsius Hits $3B Valuation Despite Regulatory Scrutiny

By Elise Hansen (October 12, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Digital-asset lending platform Celsius on Tuesday said it raised $400 million and reached a valuation of over $3 billion to grow its product offerings, even as the company faces regulatory pushback over its interest-earning accounts. New Jersey-headquartered Celsius Network LLC is a blockchain-based financial services platform that says it hopes to bridge blockchain and traditional finance. Celsius, whose tagline is "unbank yourself," is a digital-asset lending firm that, among other products, offers "earn rewards" accounts, which allow users to earn interest on deposits of various digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. As of October, Celsius recorded over $25 billion in...

