Aon Sued For 'Concealing' Pension Plan Errors At Defunct Co.

By Christopher Crosby (October 15, 2021, 4:37 PM BST) -- Trustees for a former paper wholesaler's pension plan have sued Aon in London for allegedly botching attempts to scale back the company's retirement plan, saying the errors were "concealed" and have resulted in unplanned payouts. HR Trustees Ltd. accused Aon UK Ltd. and two related companies in the group of failing to properly advise it on how to make changes to paper company's pension scheme, delaying money-saving amendments, according to documents filed with the High Court on Sept. 30, which have just been made public. The trustee oversaw the defined benefits pension scheme of Robert Horne Group Ltd. until 2016, when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS