Paul Hastings' Longtime Chair To Hand Reins To New Leaders

By Aebra Coe (October 12, 2021, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Paul Hastings LLP is poised to undergo a significant leadership transition, with Seth Zachary, the firm chairman for the last 21 years, preparing to step down in 2022 and new managing partners taking the reins from longtime veterans of the position this month, the firm announced Monday. Zachary has served as chairman of the Los Angeles-based global law firm alongside managing partner Greg Nitzkowski since 2000, with Ronan O'Sullivan sharing the role of managing partner since 2018. On Oct. 15, Nitzkowski and O'Sullivan will step aside and the firm's managing partner title will be handed over to Sherrese Smith, vice chair...

