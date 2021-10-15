Generic Fights To Revoke J&J Prostate Cancer Drug Patent

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 15, 2021, 6:15 PM BST) -- Generic-drug maker Accord Healthcare has sued Janssen Oncology in a bid to invalidate the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary's patent for a prostate cancer treatment, saying it should be revoked because the purported medical advance lacked an inventive step. In High Court filings, which have just been made public, the subsidiary of India-based Accord Healthcare takes aim at the August 2006 patent priority date claimed by Janssen. "None of the claims of the patent are in respect of a patentable invention in that the alleged inventions were obvious having regard to matter forming the state of the art at the priority date,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS