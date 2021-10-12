Robinson & Cole Says No Jurisdiction In Legal Recruiter Suit

By Emma Cueto (October 12, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The Hartford-based firm Robinson & Cole LLP has moved to nix a legal recruiter's breach of contract lawsuit over the firm allegedly revealing details of a potential firm merger to a competitor, arguing that the U.S. District Court of South Dakota has no jurisdiction over the case. Robinson & Cole has no attorneys barred in South Dakota, employs no staff in South Dakota and does not conduct business in the state, the firm said in a motion filed Monday, and it had no indication that Sweetbridge Group performed work for the firm there, given that its CEO, Kimberly Stockinger, is seemingly...

