Tax-Exempt Orgs, Beware This 403(b) Plan Compliance Pitfall

By Greg Needles and Michael Gorman (October 14, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service recently published an Issue Snapshot[1] reminding 403(b) plan sponsors of a compliance failure that IRS agents often identify during the audits of government and tax-exempt entities, including hospitals and universities. The the document reiterates a decades-old rule providing that when an employee participates in both a 403(b) plan sponsored by their employer and a retirement plan sponsored by an entity controlled by the employee — such as a simplified employee pension or Keogh plan established by an employee for their separate consulting business or medical practice — contributions must be aggregated across both plans for purposes of applying the limitations...

