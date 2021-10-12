King & Spalding Snags Seyfarth Team For Corporate Practice

By Sarah Martinson (October 12, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Six former Seyfarth Shaw LLP attorneys who specialize in employment matters are moving to King & Spalding LLP's corporate, finance and investments practice in Chicago and New York, the firm said Tuesday. Tom Ahlering, Jenny Neilsson and Pete Wozniak are coming to the practice as partners in Chicago, and Anne Dana, Gina Merrill and Jesse Pauker are joining the team as partners in New York, according to King & Spalding. Neilsson and Wozniak are former Seyfarth attorneys coming to King & Spalding from other firms. The partners are specifically joining the firm's global human capital and compliance group, which was launched...

