Anti-Retaliation Refresher Following Facebook Whistleblower

By Alia Al-Khatib (October 14, 2021, 2:30 PM EDT) -- Frances Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook Inc., recently revealed[1] her identity as the whistleblower who reported Facebook to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and provided internal Facebook documents to Congress and the press. Questions have arisen about what kinds of protections she and other whistleblowers have when it comes to sharing documents with government regulators, Congress and news outlets. Whistleblowers have a number of protections that allow them to disclose documents, even those that may be deemed confidential; however, the availability of these protections depends on the nature, scope and recipient of the documents. Documents Related to Securities...

