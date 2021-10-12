Insurers Can Pursue Coverage Suit Against Ex-Chemoil CEO

By Ben Zigterman (October 12, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A group of insurers can continue to pursue a lawsuit against the former CEO of a marine fuel company, after a New Jersey federal judge ruled Friday that the insurers and their managing general agent have standing to sue. A New Jersey federal judge ruled that a group of insurers' managing general agent has standing to sue Chemoil Energy Ltd.'s former CEO for breach of contract. (iStock) While rejecting former Chemoil Energy Ltd. CEO Thomas K. Reilly's motion to dismiss the suit, U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez did ask the insurers to amend their complaint to make it clear where each of the insurers...

