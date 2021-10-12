Pa. Court Tosses 'Premature' Congressional Redistricting Suit

By Matthew Santoni (October 12, 2021, 3:16 PM EDT) -- A group of Pennsylvania voters was premature to assume that outdated, allegedly unconstitutional congressional district maps would be used for the 2022 election, as there is still time for the state's Republican-controlled legislature and its Democratic governor to reach a deal, the state's Commonwealth Court has ruled in tossing the suit. The 16 voters from nine counties had asked the court to start the process of redrawing the congressional maps itself, the way the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania had done when lawmakers and Gov. Tom Wolf hit an impasse in 2018, arguing it would be unconstitutional to move ahead with the current...

