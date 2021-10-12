Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

High Court Snubs Appeal Over Philly Safe Injection Site

By Matt Fair (October 12, 2021, 2:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday shot down an appeal from the operators of a planned overdose prevention site in Philadelphia challenging a Third Circuit ruling concluding that the facility would run afoul of federal drug laws.

Backers of the proposed Safehouse supervised injection site had asked the justices to rethink the Third Circuit's decision in January that use of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs at the facility would constitute a violation of the Controlled Substances Act of 1970.

In a per curiam order Tuesday, however, the high court shot down the appeal bid without comment.

The petition for writ of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!