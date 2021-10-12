High Court Snubs Appeal Over Philly Safe Injection Site

By Matt Fair (October 12, 2021, 2:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday shot down an appeal from the operators of a planned overdose prevention site in Philadelphia challenging a Third Circuit ruling concluding that the facility would run afoul of federal drug laws. Backers of the proposed Safehouse supervised injection site had asked the justices to rethink the Third Circuit's decision in January that use of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs at the facility would constitute a violation of the Controlled Substances Act of 1970. In a per curiam order Tuesday, however, the high court shot down the appeal bid without comment. The petition for writ of...

