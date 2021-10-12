Groups Say Feds Blew Deadline On Giraffe Protection Petition

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (October 12, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has failed to meet a legal deadline to respond to environmental and animal advocates' request to protect giraffes under the Endangered Species Act, groups allege in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. Giraffes deserve ESA protection because while the creatures' population dwindles in Africa, their bones and skins continue to be imported into the U.S. and are used for home décor, accessories and fashion, according to a complaint filed in D.C. federal court by the Center for Biological Diversity, Humane Society International and Humane Society of the United States. "We're seeing an increasing number of different kinds...

